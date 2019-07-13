close
Sun Jul 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 14, 2019

Filing system

Newspost

 
July 14, 2019

I believe that any tax non-filer who files a tax return voluntarily should be exempted from any question about the preceding tax years.

Furthermore, the Complex IT Return and Wealth Statement should be simplified, keeping in mind the comprehension level of an average citizen of Pakistan and the records which an average person maintains.

Mohammad A Niazi, Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus