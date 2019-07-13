Filing system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I believe that any tax non-filer who files a tax return voluntarily should be exempted from any question about the preceding tax years.
Furthermore, the Complex IT Return and Wealth Statement should be simplified, keeping in mind the comprehension level of an average citizen of Pakistan and the records which an average person maintains.
Mohammad A Niazi, Rawalpindi
