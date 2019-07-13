Bad internet speed

This refers to the clarification (July 11) by Ms Fariha Tahir Shah, the GM of Corporate Communication PTCL, regarding the restoration of quality services and claiming my satisfaction with their services. I disagree with this falsehood. The matter at hand was the lack of provision of high speed internet services to the peripheral areas around the district of Hafizabad. My village Ahmed Pur Chattha has been using PTCL services since 1996, but unfortunately the state of the underground cables is deplorable.

Continuous damages to multiple sections distort signals and hamper the DSL speed available. While others enjoy over eight MBs at the same cost, the maximum speed attainable here is barely two MBs. The installation of MSAG (optical fibre cables) could solve this issue if PTCL would look into this. I would also like to mention here that we solely rely on PTCL for internet services. It would be helpful if they could put aside their ‘business and revenue theory’ and facilitate a rural area with the technology we pay for. I do not think that would be too difficult for a company worth billions. I am not the only one wishing for this; many like me are waiting for better services. I hope that PTCL can facilitate our needs.

Dr Ali Nasim Chattha, Hafizabad