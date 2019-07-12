close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 13, 2019

Pak taekwondo team to feature in 3 int’l events

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan taekwondo team will participate in 10th Asian Kyorugi Juniors Championship, El Hassan International Open Cup and Youth Cadet Championship scheduled to be held from 18 to 29 July 2019 at Amman, Jordan.

Lt-Col Raja Wasim Ahmed (retd), President and Murtaza Hassan Bangash, Secretary Pakistan Taekwondo Federation will also attend the General Council Meeting of Asia. During the meeting bidding of championships of Asia for year 2021 will also be announced.

