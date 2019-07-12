Run rate

This refers to the letter ‘What we deserve’ (July 9) by Syed Abdullah. I really appreciate the writer’s positive points about our national team. The Pakistan cricket team did play well in the world cup. However, I disagree with the writer in some aspects. In my opinion, comparing the net run rate is the only possible and satisfactory way to select the team that progresses when two have the same number of points in a tournament.

It was the wish of every fan of Pakistan to see our Green Shirts in the final and bring home the trophy and glory for our motherland, but unfortunately it remains a distant dream. My wishes are with the team and still believe our team to be the best.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech