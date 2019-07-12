Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist deaths

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: An Italian court on Friday sentenced a Ukrainian former national guard commander to 24 years in prison for the murder of a photographer and his translator in the early days of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Vitaly Markiv was on trial for the killing of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian assistant Andrei Mironov -- a former Soviet era dissident -- in May 2014, the first media deaths in the war between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.
