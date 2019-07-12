close
Sat Jul 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
July 13, 2019

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist deaths

World

AFP
July 13, 2019

ROME: An Italian court on Friday sentenced a Ukrainian former national guard commander to 24 years in prison for the murder of a photographer and his translator in the early days of the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Vitaly Markiv was on trial for the killing of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian assistant Andrei Mironov -- a former Soviet era dissident -- in May 2014, the first media deaths in the war between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus