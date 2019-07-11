close
Fri Jul 12, 2019
AFP
July 12, 2019

Ex-FIFA exec Warner ordered to pay $79m

Sports

AFP
July 12, 2019

NEW YORK: Former FIFA vice president and North American regional football president Jack Warner has been ordered to pay $79 million in damages by a federal judge.

US District Court Judge William Kuntz issued the ruling by default after Warner did not on Tuesday contest a 2017 civil suit claiming he embezzled millions of dollars from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). Warner was accused of taking kickbacks from media rights deals for CONCACAF events and taking bribes regrding FIFA votes for hosting 2010 World Cup that was awarded to South Africa. CONCACAF intends to pursue Warner’s assets to recover damages, according to an attorney. The 76-year-old is living in his home nation of Trinidad and Tobago while United States pursues extradition. Warner, who has denied any wrongdoing, was issued a life ban from national and international football in 2015 by FIFA’s ethics committee.

