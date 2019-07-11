Flower, Saqlain in race for Pak coaching jobs

LAHORE: Names of Andy Flower and Saqlain Mushtaq are doing the rounds to fill in the positions of head coach and bowling coach of the Pakistan team.

The contract of Mickey Arthur has finished with the end of the World Cup and with the poor performance of the team changes in different quarters have become mandatory. With changes in the offing, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now looking for a new head coach for the Greenshirts, and former Ashes-winning coach Andy Flower and Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq are strong contenders for the job.

Andy remained England coach for five years. The PCB is also considering to appoint separate captains for the Test matches and the limited-overs format. It has been learnt that team’s current skipper across all formats will presumably be replaced as captain in the Tests while he will be retained in the one-day internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Selection committee – led by Inzamam-ul-Haq – is also likely to be replaced. Former Test cricketer and coach Mohsin Hassan Khan, captain Moin Khan and Aamir Sohail are being considered for the selection committee heads.All these key decisions will be taken by the PCB Cricket Committee comprising former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq and PCB MD Wasim Khan after the advertisement for various team management positions will be released later this month.