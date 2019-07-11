Basic health unit to be established on Babusar top

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department would build a basic health unit in Babusar top and upgrade the existing one in Naran to a rural health centre to provide better health care and emergency services to tourists in Kaghan valley, an official said on Thursday.

“Though the existing BHU in Naran is sufficient to cater to health care services for locals, we are upgrading it to RHC to deal with a heavy influx of tourists in summer season in the valley,” Dr Arshad Khan, the director general of health department KP, told reporters in Naran on Thursday.

District Health Officer Dr Shahzad Ali Khan accompanied Khan during his two-day visit to Mansehra district.

The DG Health said that he was visiting the valley on the directives of provincial minister for health to assess the supply of healthcare services to locals and tourists in Kaghan valley. “We are going to begin work on the construction of BHU in Babusar top and this health facility would remain operational in summer to cater health care and emergency services,” said Dr Arshad.