SAG weightlifting to be contested in 7 categories

KARACHI: The 13th South Asian Games (SAG) weightlifting competitions will be contested in seven weight categories. “There are ten weights in weightlifting but in the SAG seven weight categories have been kept and so we are planning according to that,” a senior official of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) told ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said that federation wanted to hold the camp for the South Asian Games and was waiting for the nod of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).“As far as preparations for the South Asian Games are concerned so it all depend on state initiative to hold the camp. we are waiting for the state response,’ the official said.

South Asian Games will be staged in Nepal from December 1-10. He was quick to add that there should have been at least six months camp for the SAG.“It is too late and it would not be easy to prepare solidly in such a short time,’ he said. He conceded that National Games would also help weightlifters to prepare well for the SAG.

About Olympic qualifiers the official said every effort was being made to provide an opportunity to the leading boys so that they could press for Olympic seats.“Undoubtedly we can make it for Olympics as we have some amazingly fantastic boys but what they need is full-fledged backing from the corporate sector and state,” the official said. Pakistan has two potentially glorious boys Talha Talib and Nooh Dastgir Butt. Both have been doing a great job by lifting medals at various levels during the last few years.

They can contest for Olympic seats but the way the state is running the sports their chance looks dim. The PSB recently gave come money to 18 leading federations in terms of special grants but it is not a big step as preparing for Olympic qualifiers a huge investment is needed from the state.