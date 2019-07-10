Shahbaz spent millions of rupees on himself: Sumsam

Punjab Information Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Wednesday said lavish spending of former rulers on their foreign tours was mind-boggling.

Talking to different delegations at his office here, he said people of the country wanted to know why excursions were undertaken at the expense of national exchequer. The minister said that it would be disclosed that how taxes paid by poor people were eaten away, adding that those owning properties amounting to billion of rupees had plundered national exchequer.

Sumsam Bukhari said that Shahbaz Sharif had been using many camp offices as well as helicopters, adding that Shahbaz Sharif had spent millions of rupees on himself. It had been proved that both PML-N and PPP were identical in their practice of loot and plunder, he maintained.

He said each and every looted penny of the masses would be retrieved, adding that those creating hurdles in the way of new Pakistan would meet with disappointment. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan said the conspiracy hatched by unholy PML-N & PPP alliance against the government had failed.

He said undemocratic alliance of torch bearers of inherited political dictatorship had ruined national economy. In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said corruption of those who made false claims of honesty in the past would be exposed and added had they served the people in the real manner then they would have not been behind bars today.

In the new Pakistan, no corrupt politician would be allowed to loot. The former corrupt governments used public money for personal projection, filled their pockets and did not spend it for the welfare of public.

Those who wasted millions of rupees on their protocol were worried in the jails because of the simple food. He said indiscriminate accountability of each corrupt politician should be conducted and added that PTI leaders have boldly presented themselves for accountability.