Four killed as vehicle falls into ravine in Haripur

HARIPUR: Four persons were killed and six others injured when a pick-up plunged into a ravine in a remote village of Nara Amazai union council on Wednesday.

The police and eyewitnesses said that a pick-up carrying over 23 passengers most of them belonging to the same family was on the way to Shinghri village from Churwai village. They said that when the vehicle reached near Kupri about 11 km from Nara Amazai, the pick-up broke down while climbing a steep rise and started moving backwards with fast speed.

Several of the young passengers jumped out while others failed to disembark and the vehicle fell into the several feet deep ravine. Three passengers were killed on the spot while seven others injured.

The local people shifted the bodies and injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Ghazi where another injured succumbed to injuries. Those killed were identified as Kala Khan, Nauman, Mohsin and an unidentified man. The injured included Khan Bahadur, Hamidullah Khan, Jamrud, Iftikhar, Akram and Munsif. The police registered a case against the driver Gul Nazir and arrested him.