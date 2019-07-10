WHO hands over 30,000 doses for treatment of sandflies bite

Islamabad: The Representative of the World Health Organization in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala handed over 30,000 doses of injections for the treatment of Leishminiasis (parasites which are transmitted by the bite of infected female phlebotomine sandflies) here on Wednesday. The consignment will be followed by handing over of another 35,000 doses of the injection.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza received the consignment at a simple ceremony held at the Ministry of National Health Services. Cases of Leishminiasis are being reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zafar said the issue of Leishminiasis cases was highlighted in a meeting of the National Health Task Force where he was asked to take measures for control of the disease afflicting people in certain districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, and parts of Punjab.

“I had convened an urgent meeting in this context and it was agreed that in view of the shortage of injections to treat the disease, support will be sought in the short term from WHO for treatment of patients,” Dr. Zafar said. He thanked WHO and assured that in the longer term, Pakistan is encouraging the local industry to produce these injections to meet national demand.