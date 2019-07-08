Pompeo launches panel to review human rights in US foreign policy

WASHINGTON: Charging that human rights advocates have deviated from their core principles, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday named a staunch abortion opponent to lead a new panel to set the future direction for the United States.

Pompeo, an evangelical Christian who often speaks of his faith, announced the creation of a State Department commission on “unalienable rights” that has already drawn suspicions among gay and women´s activists.

Quoting Czech anti-communist icon Vaclav Havel as saying that “words like ´rights´ can be used for good or evil,” Pompeo said that the panel will “revisit the most basic of questions — what does it mean to say, or claim, that something is in fact a human right?”

“It´s a sad commentary on our times that more than 70 years after the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, gross violations continue throughout the world, sometimes even in the name of human rights,” Pompeo said without elaborating.

“International institutions, designed and built to protect human rights, have drifted from their original mission as human rights claims have proliferated,” he said. Pompeo named as head of the commission Mary Ann Glendon, a Harvard Law professor under whom he studied, who is one of the intellectual leaders of the anti-abortion movement.

Many US conservatives take issue with mainstream human rights groups, faulting their advocacy of issues such as women´s reproductive health, gay rights and income equality, and instead call for an emphasis on God-given “natural law.”

Amnesty International criticized the creation of the panel, saying that US administrations regardless of party have supported the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UN document adopted after World War II that enshrined individual liberty.

“This politicization of human rights in order to, what appears to be, an attempt to further hateful policies aimed at women and LGBTQ people, is shameful,” said Joanne Lin of Amnesty International USA. The Family Research Council, which vigorously opposes the acceptance of homosexuality, applauded the panel as “historic.” “Other special interest groups have sought to expand the definition of a ´human right´ to include virtually anything. If everything is a human right then the term begins to have little meaning,” said the group´s president, Tony Perkins.

It remains unclear how the panel will shape the foreign policy of President Donald Trump, who has downplayed human rights. A leaked memo early in the Trump administration called for rights to be used as a cudgel against adversaries such as China, Iran and Cuba but warned against weakening allies such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The Trump administration also pulled out of the UN Human Rights Council, saying it was biased against Israel. Glendon, chair of the 10-member commission, represented the Vatican at the 1995 UN conference on women in Beijing — where then US first lady Hillary Clinton, later secretary of state, gave a landmark speech in which she declared “women´s rights are human rights.” Glendon criticized the conference´s push on sexual and reproductive health, warning of a “quick-fix approach to getting rid of poverty by getting rid of poor people.” “Much of the foundation money that swirled around the Beijing process was aimed at forging a link between development aid and programs that pressure poor women into abortion, sterilization and use of risky contraceptive methods,” she later wrote in the conservative religious journal First Things. Pompeo´s panel is not without diverse voices.

It includes Katrina Lantos Swett, a Democrat who has worked to preserve the legacy of her father, late congressman Tom Lantos, an outspoken critic of oppressive regimes. Other members include Hamza Yusuf Hanson, an Islamic scholar who advised former president George W. Bush, and Jacqueline Rivers, a Harvard sociologist of African American religious life who is outspoken against abortion.