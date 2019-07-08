Murad urges promoted policemen to work with more dedication

Sindh’s chief minister on Monday pinned badges on the newly promoted police officers, including two additional inspectors general of police (Addl IGPs) and 19 superintendents of police (SPs) in a simple ceremony at the CM House.

Those who got their badges of the higher rank were Additional IGPs Ghulam Nabi Memon and Imran Yakoob Minhas, who were promoted from grade-20 to grade-21. The DSPs promoted to the post of SP were Asim Bhutto, Noorul Haq Rind, Naseem Akhtar, Khalid Khan, Aijaz Bhatti, Zulfikar Langah, Shoaib Khan, Saleem Akhtar, Ejazuddin, Ahmed Baig, Sher Khan Rind, Ayoub Durrani, Mohammad Hassan Khaskheli, Shamoon Rehan, Jawed Ibrahim, Tauseef Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, Jamil Ahmed and Rao Aslam.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the newly promoted officers and their families, saying that promotions give recognition to officers. “With promotion your responsibilities have multiplied, and I am sure you would work with more dedication and devotion.”

Shah said the police had played a significant role in the targeted operation launched to restore peace in the city. “Many of your colleagues laid their lives in the line of duty,” he said, adding that the policemen deserved special respect for their hard work.

Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah also congratulated the promoted officers and said the promotion of an officer to a higher rank was an honour and recognition of his services. He told them that these promotions were their right. “Your promotions have been made a little late but we have given you your due right,” he told the SPs.

Sindh police chief Dr Kaleem Imam said that it was for the first time that 19 DSPs were promoted to the rank of SP. He hoped that the promoted officers would prove to be assets of the police department.

At the end of the event, a group photo of the promoted officers was taken with the CM. The ceremony was also attended by CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro and the family members of the promoted officers.

Tribute to Edhi

Remembering Abdul Sattar Edhi on his third death anniversary, CM Shah said the philanthropist had rewritten modern history of selfless social service. “Edhi had respect for humanity and he served them without any discrimination.”

He said there was hardly any example of such a man in recent history. “Edhi, despite his old age, kept toiling to provide relief to the homeless, the ailing and the poor. This was the manifestation of his commitment to his cause.”