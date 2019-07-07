Historical buildings to be utilised for tourism, says CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that historical buildings would be utilised for tourism purpose.

He said that in order to add up resources, the best utilisations of government assets would be ensured.

He added that opening up of rest houses for public was an exemplary step of the Punjab government and people would be benefitted from the best boarding and lodging facilities in these rest houses.

Usman Buzdar said that promotion of tourism was a part of current government economic policy and new tourists points would be developed under a comprehensive tourism policy in Punjab.

He said that programme of providing all facilities at tourists point was being speedily implemented.

Promotion of tourism would create job opportunities for localities.

Earlier, while talking to a delegation, the chief minister said thate conomic situation would be changed if the looted money came back.

He said that hard time was about to pass and economicdiscipline would bring about stability in the country.

He added that:" We will bring about positive and long-term effects in people''s lives and people with less income will be included in the circle of economic development.