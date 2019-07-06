Medical professionals asked to hone their skills

LAHORE : There is no alternative to best education, hard work and professional expertise and all those related with the field of medical should compile their experiences and professional contributions in the shape of books so that the coming generations could get benefit from it.

This was stated by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Controller Nursing Punjab Sajida Zahoor, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) MS Dr Mahmood Salahudin and PGCN College former Principal Ishrat Ishaq. They said that it would be a good contribution that senior doctors and nursing officers become role model for their juniors. They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at LGH in honour of Ms Razia Bano who retired after 41 years service in the nursing filed.

The speakers appreciated the contribution of Ms Razia Bano and said that the noble profession related to the service to the humanity and people could not only earn for this life but also for the life hereinafter. They called upon the doctors and nurses to educate the students in a befitting manner so that they could serve the patients to the best of their abilities.

Sajida Zahoor said that without the promotion of nursing the medical sector could not flourish. She said that in spite of being the patient of cancer Ms. Razia Bano did not give up and continued her devotion and service in the nursing field and played her best role in controlling the dengue measles at that time.

The controller nursing Punjab called upon the nurses not to sit at home after getting diplomas and come in the practical field.

She suggested the nurses spend some of their income on further education and continue improving their professional capabilities. She highlighted the present government had declared 2019 the year of nurses.

CS inquires after DC: Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday visited Mayo Hospital to inquire after Dera Ghazi Khan Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq who suffered injured in an accident.

The chief secretary asked Tahir Farooq about his health and medical treatment. He prayed for the early recovery of the officer.

During an official tour, the vehicle of DC Tahir Farooq had plunged into a ditch in the mountainous area of DG Khan. He was wounded critically.

VC honoured: The Association for Information Science and Technology (ASIS&T) has announced that Dr Kanwal Ameen, vice-chancellor of University of Home Economics (UHE), Lahore, is a 2019 recipient of the ASIS&T James M. Cretsos Leadership Award.

The award’s purpose is to recognise a new ASIS&T member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities in professional ASIS&T activities.

According to a press release, the award is named in honor of James M. Cretsos, long-time member and leader in ASIS&T. Cretsos served as president of ASIS&T in 1997 and was also an active leader and contributor to the Southern Ohio Chapter, SIG-CON, SIG-MED, and the Awards & Honors Committee.

Prof Kanwal Ameen joined Home Economics Women University in Lahore as its first VC after 34 years of her service in the field of library and information science as a professional, academician, researcher and administrator. She served as chairperson, Dept. of Information Management for nine years (May 2009- May 2018); and Chair of Doctoral Programme Coordination Committee of the University of the Punjab, Lahore for four years.

She has also served as director of external linkages of the same university. She is the founding Chair of South Asia Chapter, ASIST. She has made commendable efforts in raising the number of ASIS&T membership in Pakistan.

Prof Kanwal has got a number of international and national awards/scholarships such as research fellowship as a professor, University of Tsukuba, Japan (2013), Fulbright Post-Doc, University of Missouri, Columbia (2009-2010) Fulbright Pre-Doc, University of Texas, Austin, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan’s Best Teacher Award and Best Paper Award in Social Sciences, Pakistan Library Association’s Lifetime Achievements Award, and Asian Library Leaders “Award for Professional Excellence – 2013”, India, to name a few.

She has authored more than 150 publications which include scholarly journal articles, conference proceedings and book chapters. She is the chief-editor of Pakistan Journal of Information Management & Libraries and on editorial advisory boards of international journals. She serves on organising committees of well reputed international conferences. She has chaired their sessions and presented many papers.

Over the years she has developed special interest in the soft skills, emotional intelligence skills, workplace communication skills and leadership.

Dr Ameen will receive her award at the 2019 meeting of the Association for Information Science & Technology (ASIS&T) which will be held in Melbourne, Australia, October 19-23, 2019.