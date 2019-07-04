Missing person at Swat internment centre, PHC told

PESHAWAR: The focal person for missing persons cases on Thursday informed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) that the security agencies have kept the missing prisoner in the internment centre in Swat and sought time for his production in the court.

Muhammad Kamran, the focal person for missing persons, informed the high court that the missing detainee had been kept in the internment centre in Swat and would soon be produced before the court.

After hearing this, the bench comprising Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Abdul Shakoor gave some time to the government and directed to produce the detainee before the court on July 11 next hearing in the case.

During the hearing, Shabir Hussain Gigyani, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that recently the high court disposed the petition filed against detention of the petitioner’s son with the observation that he could file a case in the Bajaur district court after the authorities informed the court that he had been detained on the direction of the law-enforcement agencies and handed over to the district authorities in 2018.

He submitted that the petitioner’s son was first picked up by the law-enforcement agencies on March 1, 2017, and after one and a half years, he was handed over to the district authorities, with recommendations of 10 years conviction to him for his alleged links with militants.

However, he submitted that when the petitioner filed bail petition for release of his detained son in the district court, the Bajaur deputy commissioner submitted reply in which he stated that the agencies had kept the detainee along with others as “Amanat” and now they again took away their “Amanat” from the district authorities.