SZABIST signs MoU with Gul Ahmed for tree plantation

KARACHI: SZABIST joins hands with Gul Ahmed Textile Mills for the “Million Trees by 2020” Campaign through a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MoU aimed towards creating a mutual understanding between the organizations to work towards achieving their social responsibility. Under this MoU, Gul Ahmed Textiles Mills will provide trees to SZABIST, whereas, SZABIST would ensure effective plantation and maintenance of trees.

The Campaign was officially started by planting trees at SZABIST Karachi Campus. Representatives from SZABIST at the MOU signing ceremony included, Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President, SZABIST, Prof. Dr. Altaf Mukati, Vice President Academics and Dean (Computing and Engineering Sciences), Ms. Nasreen Haque, Vice President Planning & Finance, SZABIST, Mr. Bilal Zubedi, Assistant Professor & Student Adviser, SZABIST and Ms. Naila Shah, Manager ERFA.

Representative from Gul Ahmed included Mr. John Geary, Head of CSR, Gul Ahmed, Mr. Umer Khayyam, Deputy Manager Marketing, Gul Ahmed, Mr. Usama Fasih, Assistant Manager, Gul Ahmed and Mr. Abdul Moeed, Marketing Executive, Gul Ahmed.**