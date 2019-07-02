1,000kg meat of dead, sick chicken seized

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s meat safety and vigilance team foiled an attempt to supply 1,000-kg meat of emaciated, sick and dead chicken in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said a truck of Saleem Poultry Supplier was supplying sick and dead chickens to Tollinton Market. He said an action was taken against the supplier after conducting tests on the spot and completing the requirements. He said confiscated meat was taken to Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company for incinerating as per eco-friendly policy.

He said people should check quality of food before purchasing. The director general said PFA is taking strict action against the butchers/food business operators involved in bad practice while the use of unhealthy and substandard meat is injurious to health.

Raja Basharat directed the forest department to take solid measures to stop the initiation of housing schemes at Kallar Kahar Hills besides probing into the matter that who was issuing NOCs to such housing schemes. The Cabinet Committee gave go ahead to the proposal for establishment of full-fledge department of Probation & Parole by abolishing its directorate. The house approved proposal for banning approval for the water distributaries having capacity less than one Cusic in the semi perennial irrigated areas.

The Labour Department proposed to create a welfare fund for the domestic workers as well as law for registration of home based workers in Punjab which was acceded. The house also approved proposal of new forest policy and Punjab Wild life protection act 2019 while the draft act of Technology University of Technology Rawalpindi and Meer Chaker Rind University DG Khan.

certificates: A ceremony was held at the Punjab Planning and Development Board office to award the ISO 9001:2015 training certificates to the officials who were part of ISO 001:2015 accreditation activity for Directorate General Monitoring, Punjab. It was a milestone achievement for the Directorate General Monitoring and Evaluation as the first public sector organisation to get the certification.

P&D Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani said that effective monitoring and evaluation played an important role in ensuring transparency as well as timely, efficient and smooth completion of development projects. The certification further validates the good work done. Other departments should also move towards attaining the certification, he said.

Uplift scheme: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved a development scheme of planning and development sector at an estimated cost of Rs 400 million. The approved development scheme is Punjab Sustainable Development Goals Project (Revised).

It was approved in the maiden meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by P&D Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, other secretaries concerned, all members of the Planning & Development Board attended the meeting.