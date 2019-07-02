UVAS approves Rs3.295 billion budget

LAHORE: The Syndicate of University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) on Tuesday approved Rs 3.295 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20 with focus on innovation, research, development, improving facilities for quality of education, services and transfer of technology.

Chairing the 59th syndicate meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said the value of the ongoing 144 research projects was Rs 1.454 billion. An amount of Rs 1.545 billion has been allocated for development projects. Of the total development allocation, Rs 1.152 billion will be spent on ongoing projects while Rs.393 million on new projects to be initiated in the financial year 2019-20.

Work on Livestock Sector Development through Capacity Building Allied Research and Technology Transfer UVAS will begin this year for which Rs 300 million have been allocated. The Higher Education Commission is funding this project. For another new project titled ‘Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Centre for Advanced Reproductive Technology in Livestock’ funded by Punjab government, Rs 20 million have been allocated and another project titled ‘Provision of Urgently Needed Male and Female Hostel Facilities at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences’ funded by Punjab government, Rs73 million have been allocated. Among the ongoing projects, the Vice-Chancellor said Rs 350 million had been allocated for “Enhancement of Research Facilities at Ravi Campus Pattoki”, Rs.658.262 million for Establishment of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Bahawalpur, Rs.62.780 million for Establishment of Training Centre for Biologics at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, Rs 81.038 million for “In-service Training Facilities of Advanced Veterinary Education and Professional Development for Veterinary Professionals”. Earlier, presenting the budget before the syndicate, treasurer Muhammad Umar said the university expected non-development income of Rs 1.634 billion from different sources during the year (2019-20) while non-development expenditure was expected at Rs.1.750 billion, so there was a deficit of Rs.115.849 million.

The VC said Rs 914.061 million was expected to be generated by the university from its own sources. About the deficit, he said the university would try to meet the budget deficit by generating more income from its own resources, by increasing its research-based products and diagnostic and clinical services for stakeholders. Special austerity measures will also be adopted to limit the recurring expenditure within available funds, he added.

Revenue: Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar has said that Punjab Board of Revenue collected Rs73.6 billion revenue during FY 2018-19.

These taxes were collected under different heads like mutation fees of lands, agriculture income tax and water rate etc. He said that BoR had retrieved 78,903-acre state land from illegal occupants during that period.

Addressing a meeting of Board of Revenue to review its quarterly performance, the minister said the rural and urban land record was lying unattended in patwar circles across the province which should be scanned immediately and preserved for the next generation and in this regard an effective mechanism should be evolved.

The minister said 855,880-kanal state land under settlement and consolidation was retrieved from illegal occupants while 22 sites of petrol pumps in Lahore were auctioned by BoR which earned Rs403 million revenue. Moreover, 100-kanal 11-mala state land was sold to NAB in Multan by fetching Rs380 million. Malik Muhammad Anwar has directed Punjab land record authority to computerise land record of urban areas without further loss of time to facilitate the urban citizens.