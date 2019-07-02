Idrees Bakhtiar’s services to be remembered forever: JI chief

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday visited the residence of veteran journalist Idrees Bakhtiar to express condolence to the family members over his sad demise.

On the occasion, he prayed for the departed soul and said that the services of the senior journalist for the profession could not be forgotten. He said, “Idrees Bakhtiar was a reputable name in journalism and his services for the profession would be remembered forever.”

Haq lauded the services of Bakhtiar in the profession of journalism. Moonis Bakhtiar and Arsalan Bakhtiar, sons of the late journalist, were also present on the occasion. He separately visited the residence of former party chief Syed Munawar Hasan.

During his visit, he inquired about Hasan and prayed for his healthy life. JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Secretary General JI Karachi Abdul Wahab, JI Media Coordinator Sarfaraz Ahmed and Secretary Information Zahid Askari accompanied their party chief.