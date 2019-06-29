Inquiry initiated against DSP for collecting bribes

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) has been suspended and an inquiry initiated against him for his alleged involvement in receiving bribes from Gutka sellers, land grabbers and those running illegal hydrants.

According to a notification issued by Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, DSP Syed Shoukat Raza, who was posted as the SDPO Manghopir sub-division in District West, was directed to report to the Karachi police office immediately as an inquiry against him was pending.

The notification further read that the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) DIG had been nominated as the inquiry officer to investigate the allegations against DSP Raza who was accused of using private persons to collect bribes from various Gutka sellers, land grabbers and people running hydrants. The CIA DIG has been tasked with completing the inquiry and filing a report in seven days.