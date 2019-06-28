Man shot, injured by cop in Jauhar

A man was shot and injured by a policeman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday. The incident took place at Block 11 in Sindh Muhalla, Madhu Goth, within the limits of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station. The injured man was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for medical treatment where he was identified as 40-year-old Abu Bakar, son of Bacchal.

The police said that Head Constable Abdul Qayyum, who is posted to the Gulshan-e-Iqbal traffic section, was the neighbourer of Bakar, and he injured him over a personal dispute. Police officials said that they had taken the policeman into custody.

33-year-old man injured

A 33-year-old man, Gulfaraz, was stabbed and injured in the Patel Para area within the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police station. The injured was taken to the Civil Hospital. The police said the man was injured during a quarrel with some unidentified person over a personal dispute.

Security guard injured

A security guard of a private company was injured near the Ghaggar Phattak area on National Highway within the limits of the Bin Qasim police station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 20-year-old Akhtar, son of Qadir Buksh. Police said the incident occurred when the security guard was cleaning his gun and it went off accidentally.