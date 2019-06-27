close
Fri Jun 28, 2019
June 28, 2019

Afghan president warmly received at Aiwan-e-Sadr

World

June 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Thursday was warmly received as he arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr to meet President Arif Alvi.

President Alvi received the guest at the main entrance of the Presidency. Traditionally attired a boy and a girl presented bouquet to welcome President Ghani. Along with a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen, the Afghan President is on two-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Earlier in the day, the Afghan president had one-on-one meeting with the prime minister besides a delegation level talks, after a tri-service guard of honor in a formal welcome ceremony at PM House.

