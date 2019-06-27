Afghan president warmly received at Aiwan-e-Sadr

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Thursday was warmly received as he arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr to meet President Arif Alvi.
President Alvi received the guest at the main entrance of the Presidency. Traditionally attired a boy and a girl presented bouquet to welcome President Ghani. Along with a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen, the Afghan President is on two-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Earlier in the day, the Afghan president had one-on-one meeting with the prime minister besides a delegation level talks, after a tri-service guard of honor in a formal welcome ceremony at PM House.
ISLAMABAD: President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Thursday was warmly received as he arrived at Aiwan-e-Sadr to meet President Arif Alvi.
President Alvi received the guest at the main entrance of the Presidency. Traditionally attired a boy and a girl presented bouquet to welcome President Ghani. Along with a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen, the Afghan President is on two-day visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Earlier in the day, the Afghan president had one-on-one meeting with the prime minister besides a delegation level talks, after a tri-service guard of honor in a formal welcome ceremony at PM House.