PM moves PHC to seek dismissal of disqualification petition

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday submitted an application in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking dismissal of a writ petition filed against his disqualification from holding any public office for concealing facts in his nomination papers while contesting for the National Assembly constituency NA-35 Bannu.

A division bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued a notice to the respondent petitioner in the application of the Prime Minister Imran Khan filed through his lawyers Babar Awan and Muhammad Habib Qureshi.

The application has been filed under Section 151 of the CPC for the dismissal of the petition on the ground of maintainability.

The petition was filed by Inamullah Khan, a leader of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party of the former chief justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry, and a losing candidate in the NA-35 Bannu constituency.

In the petition, it was claimed that Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had concealed important facts in his nomination papers and, therefore, he was not truthful and honest in terms of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petitioner had annexed important documents, including judgments of the courts in the US, about the case of Sita White and her daughter Tyrian White, and claimed that these documents proved that the latter was the daughter of Imran Khan.

He alleged that Imran Khan had not been admitting in Pakistan that Tyrian White was his daughter, he had admitted this fact abroad in a court of law.

The petitioner further claimed that in the nomination papers, the PTI chief had only mentioned his two sons and not his daughter. He added that the PTI founder had also concealed the properties belonging to his present wife, Bushra Bibi, in the nomination papers.