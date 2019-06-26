Kidnapper of three-year old girl arrested

Islamabad: The Aabpara police have arrested a person through prompt action who abducted a three-year old girl from ‘Sitara Market’ in Sector G-7, police said.

According to details, Rescue 15 of Islamabad Police received a call from Mehram Khan son of Gul Zareen Khan that he left her three-year old daughter,

Kashaf Nur, in his car at Sitara Market and went to purchase some item from nearby shop. When he returned, he found her daughter missing.

Following this call, Rescue 15 informed Aabpara police and a team was immediately sent to the scene by SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi and DSP (City) Muhammad Hussain Lasi.

This team including SHO Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Ghulam Rasool, Sub-Inspector Talib Hussain and others reached the scene and cordoned off the area.

This team managed to arrest the kidnapper Javed Masih son of Rehmat Masih and recovered the three-year old girl.

Case has been registered against the nabbed person and further investigation is underway from him.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Aabpara police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.