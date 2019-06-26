Punjab govt to check wheat stocks, flour mills to curb price-hike: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Ch has said the government would check stocks of each mills along with its grinding capacity to arrest price hike of flour. He said there is no reason for increasing price of flour and short supply of wheat in the market. The stock position of each flour mills would be checked along with selling of flour in the market, grinding capacity, etc. will be determined.

The minister made it clear that flour mills would not be allowed to become traders, saying the government would not allow anyone to create shortage of wheat in the market. He said the government can explore other options also instead to supplying wheat to flour mills.

He added that the government would not be blackmailed by the flour mills. The profiteers are not happy at the prosperity of wheat growers, he said.