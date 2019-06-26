Spencer Eye Hospital receives three corneas from Sri Lanka for transplant

The Spencer Eye Hospital of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has received three more corneas donated from Sri Lanka for corneal transplant. KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman received the corneas from the Lions Club on Wednesday.

Lions Club Pakistan Chairman Abubakar Karim met the metropolitan commissioner at his office. Former council chairman Lions Arshad Islam, vice district governor south Lions Amin Rehman and KMC Medical and Health Services Director Dr Beerbal Genani were also present on the occasion.

Commending the Lions Club, the metropolitan commissioner said other organisations should also engage in similar works to serve humanity. “In the past, the corneal transplantation process was discontinued due to some reasons,” he said, adding that it had again been resumed due to the mayor’s efforts. He stated that patients not only availed corneal transplant free of charge at the hospital but they were also provided with free medicines.

Seven corneas, Saifur Rehman said, were received by the hospital seven months ago and now it had received three more which would be transplanted into the eyes of patients. He said the seven corneas received earlier had been transplanted into the eyes of poor patients from Balochistan, Punjab and interior Sindh, after which their eyesight was restored.

The metropolitan commissioner said special attention was being given to the KMC-run hospitals on directives of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and all possible facilities were provided to the patients. The Lions Club chairman said it was a great service to help transplant corneas into blind people and the club would continue to provide corneas to the Spencer Eye Hospital.