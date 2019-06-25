Get back the money

According to the government, Pakistan had been looted by previous governments and is therefore facing a financial crisis. A number of people have been arrested in connection with looting public funds. The PM says he will punish all the looters. However, I think the focus of the current government should be on the recovery of looted wealth and less on punishment.

If the two big families pay 10 to 15 billion dollars each, then their recovery can help pay back most of the loans of our country. Similarly, the smaller families involved in corruption could also pay 5 to 9 billion dollars each to secure their release. As punishment the families would have to forfeit their Pakistani citizenship and all their assets in Pakistan. They and their entire families would be never allowed to contest elections or hold government jobs. Such a deal would be very helpful in allowing Pakistan to pay all its foreign debts while also reduce the cost of securing high-profile prisoners. The people of Pakistan will have to pay less tax and inflation will go down, while corrupt politicians and government employees would be removed from the country.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar