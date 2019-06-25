PA passes supplementary budget for 2018-19

The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday passed Rs71.618 billion supplementary budget for the outgoing financial year 2018-19.

The house by a majority vote adopted some 66 demands for grants of the Sindh government for the supplementary budget. The assembly also rejected by a majority vote some 73 cut motions of the opposition legislators in this regard.

The opposition lawmakers of the Grand Democratic Alliance, including Nusrat Seher Abbasi, Nand Kumar and Shaharyar Khan Mahar, mostly presented cut motions. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of provincial finance department, opposed the cut motions.

One of the cut motions relates to the unauthorised use of official vehicles in Sindh as it is meant to slash the government’s wasteful expenditures in the province. It says that so many official vehicles had been purchased in the province during the last 11 years that the government did not need any more vehicles.