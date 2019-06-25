FBR impounds six non-duty paid luxury vehicles

Personnel of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sindh, executed an intelligence-based operation resulting in the impounding of six non-duty paid luxury vehicles worth Rs11 million.

Qamar Thalho, a spokesman for the FBR, said that after perusing the credible information passed on by Director General Muhammad Zahid Khokhar and supervised by the director, of an intelligence team raided six locations in Karachi and the interior of Sindh, which led to the recovery of six vehicles worth Rs11 million.

The directorate conducted the operation with the assistance of the Sindh Rangers, who obliged by deputing their two squads with uniformed personnel to accompany the directorate’s team. The six-hour operation was part of a drive against non-duty paid vehicles and other contraband goods.

It was the fifth intelligence-based operation carried out successfully by the directorate during the last two months. The directorate has conducted these joint operations against non-duty paid vehicles in the interior of Sindh with the assistance of the police and so far 15 non-duty paid vehicles have been impounded as a result of these operations. The directorate has also seized goods worth Rs400 million and contributed in terms of revenue and prevention during the current financial year. Further investigations are underway.

Man kills friend

A man was allegedly killed by his friend in Godhra. Police officials said that the body of the man was found from the roof of a shop located near the Godhra Chowk within the limits of the Gabol Town police station.

According to SHO Sohail Shahzad, a 45-year-old, Shahnawaz, was killed by his friend, namely Jabbar, adding that the suspect had been arrested and he confessed that he had killed his friend by hitting him with a concrete block on the roof of the shop over a personal dispute.