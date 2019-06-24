Senate session prorogued sine die

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday prorogued the 290th Session of Senate after conclusion of its budget debate. The session was summoned on June 11 for budget debate and approval of recommendations, forwarded by the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.The chairman Senate read the prorogation order of the president.
