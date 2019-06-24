close
Tue Jun 25, 2019
June 25, 2019

Senate session prorogued sine die

National

A
APP
June 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday prorogued the 290th Session of Senate after conclusion of its budget debate. The session was summoned on June 11 for budget debate and approval of recommendations, forwarded by the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.The chairman Senate read the prorogation order of the president.

