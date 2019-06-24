70 villages inundated as water level rises in River Jhelum

JHANG: As many as 70 villages have been inundated due to increase in water level in River Jhelum at Trimmu Barrage.

The Agriculture Department report said that the crops of cotton, sugarcane, moong pulse, fruits and vegetables cultivated on 6,375 acres had also been damaged. Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti visited the flood-hit areas and inspected flood safety walls and water discharge level at Trimmu Barrage. DC Tahir Wattoo, DPO Attaur Rehman and other officers were also present. About the complaint of slow discharge, the commissioner called the Irrigation XEN to explain the situation.

He directed the DC and other officials concerned to provide all possible support and help to the flood victims for their shifting to save places. The commissioner directed that sufficient stock of anti-snake, anti-rabies and malaria treatment medicine should be available to deal with any emergency. He directed the Irrigation XEN and the ACs to ensure strengthening of river safety walls and stressed the need for liaison with other departments.

COP SUSPENDED: DPO Attaur Rehman on Monday suspended an Elite Force cop for drinking liquor and alleged involvement in drug peddling. The DPO was informed through video clips that police constable Qaisar was involved in drinking liquor with his friends during a party. The cop also had a link with drug peddlers, the complainant told the DPO. The DPO has ordered departmental inquiry against the accused cop.