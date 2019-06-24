Cop commits suicide after beloved ends life

LAHORE: A constable committed suicide over failure in love affair in Chung police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Waqar of Chung Bazaar. Police said his beloved had also committed suicide over which he got dejected. On the day of incident, he committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. He was rushed to hospital but could not survive. He was in love with a girl of Khushab. The girl’s parents refused to marry off their daughter to the constable over which she committed suicide which led to the suicide of the constable. He was attached with Add IG Ch Manzoor.

Earlier, his 18-year-old beloved committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills. She was rushed to hospital but could not survive. Further investigation is under way.

BOY DIES IN ACCIDENT: A 16-year-old boy was killed while his friend sustained injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit their bike in the Kot Lakhpat police limits. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities and shifted his friend to hospital. The victim has been identified as Ali Hassan of Bostan Colony. Meanwhile, one Zohaib, son of Latif, of Defence Road Kahna Kacha was also killed by a speeding truck near the Dera of local chairman Ataullah Sandhu. A speeding truck bearing registration LES 3366 hit biker (LEK-5516). As a result, he died on the spot. Locals of the area gathered the spot and blocked Defence Road. They chanted slogans against police and district administration. They claimed it was the fourth accident in as many days which resulted into the loss of precious human lives.

96 OUTLAWS ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 96 criminals and recovered 19 pistols, 02 rifles, bullets, more than 10kg Charas and 117 liters of liquor. SP Sadar Division Ahsan Saif Ullah had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 05 member’s alongwith recoveries worth 04 lakh 40 thousands rupees from them. Moreover, 07 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, Cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Sadar Division Police also arrested 33 criminals for violating kite flying act, doing wheelie and under rental acts.

Body found: A putrefied body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from an empty plot in Hunjerwal police limits on Monday. An Edhi ambulance removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The body, yet to be identified, was floating in the rainwater. Locals spotted the body and informed police. Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Shahdara Town police limits. The victim was identified as Nasir. The doctors said the victim had died due to some poisonous substance.