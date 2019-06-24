close
Mon Jun 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

UET VC appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2019

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday issued appointment notification of Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore. He was serving as Vice Chancellor of a private university and formerly was Principal of the Punjab University’s College of Information Technology (PUCIT). Dr Mansoor Sarwar joined the university on Monday and was warmly received by the faculty members and administration of the university. Prof Mansoor Sarwar holds a PhD in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University, USA.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore