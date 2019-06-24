UET VC appointed

LAHORE: Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Monday issued appointment notification of Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore. He was serving as Vice Chancellor of a private university and formerly was Principal of the Punjab University’s College of Information Technology (PUCIT). Dr Mansoor Sarwar joined the university on Monday and was warmly received by the faculty members and administration of the university. Prof Mansoor Sarwar holds a PhD in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University, USA.