Painting workshop for children

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council has arranged a five-day children painting workshop from Monday (today) at Alhamra Art Gallery. Executive Director, Ather Ali Khan, said “It is our foremost priority to enrich our children with cultural and artistic activities to enhance their minds. We have specially engaged highly professional teachers for this workshop.” Alhamra has already registered 38 children for the workshop and their age group is from 7-15 years old. This workshop will continue till June 28.