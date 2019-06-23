Heroin capsules concealed in stomach seized

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Sunday and recovered 71 heroin-filled capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Raza Abbas had concealed the capsules in his stomach. He was attempting to smuggle the heroin abroad.

Youth commits suicide: A 21-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Green Town area o Sunday. The deceased was identified as Bilal, a class 10 student. He committed suicide over some unknown issue. The body was shifted to morgue.

checked: Dolphins Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all 730 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and PRU helped 37 people on different roads. Both wings checked more than 99,000 motorbikes, 150 other vehicles and more than 65,000 persons. Four vehicles and 16 motorbikes were impounded and 65 persons arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 10 target offenders during the last week crackdown.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 193 criminals, including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams arrested 17 POs and eight court absconders. They rounded up 76 persons on charges of possessing drugs and 64 on having in possession of illicit arms.