Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Dear Abidi sahib, my daughter is studying Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering. She is very much keen in studying Mechanical Engineering. She is right now in her second semester. I would appreciate if you kindly advise which line of technology has better prospects for her. (Kamaluddin Khakwani-Mianwali)

Ans: In my opinion, the degree which she is currently studying is very popular branch of engineering and has equal chances. Keeping in view her second semester, changing it right now will do her no good and have very little value. I suggest you should first let her do this degree and later on decide specialisation or MS after her current degree programme.

Q2: Sir, I have recently completed my intermediate Pre-Medical with 75 percent marks. I am very keen in getting admission in a medical university/ college but due to high merit, unfortunately could not get admission. Now I have two career choices one is honors degree in Psychology and secondly DPT. Due to confusion, I thought you would be the right person to ask for help. Please advise (Atif Sami-Lahore)

Ans: Keeping in view your interest and current situation I would suggest you should do an honors degree in Biochemistry or Microbiology. After that you will have a lot of choices to work in hospitals with doctors as health specialist and pathologists. They are very high in demand. I wish you best of luck in your future plans.

Q3: I would be thankful if you please give me your expert advice for my studies and future plans. I am currently studying DAE Electronics second semester in a prominent college in Rawalpindi. (Wajahat Rafique - Rawalpindi)

Ans: According to your current situation, I would like to suggest you must complete bachelors in Electronics and after that you should do Masters in Telecommunication with Wireless Engineering. This will definitely help you a lot for a successful professional career.

Q4: Sir, I am doing engineering degree from University of Engineering and Technology (UET). I’m doing this degree in Chemical Engineering. Many of my relatives especially my cousin is saying this subject is not suitable for women and ultimately I will face hardship in finding jobs in future. I am sure if you guide me which Masters degree after this I choose it will help me a lot; that is why, I am writing this for your advice. (Nadia Rehman Baig - Lahore)

Ans: I think you should do an MSc in Biotechnology or Biomedical Engineering. These two degrees require good science degree. I’m confident that you will do well and qualify for any of these degrees. This will open up more chances and opportunities and I tell you that it has very suitable environment for women.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).