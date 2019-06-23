Symbolising the lighter and darker stages of life

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Rahman Zada and Salman Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Invisible Visible Light Dark’ until June 26, according to a statement released by the gallery.

Born in Swabi’s Pabaini village, Zada graduated in miniature painting from the National College of Arts Lahore in 2018. “His practice is about the ease of interaction between people through invisible connections as a result of neo-technology,” reads the statement.

“He perceives this transition from physical human communication to battery-powered devices, as a conscious form of severing links. Additionally, these severed liaisons have brought him to question our position with regards to nature and to address the effects of our actions on our surroundings. Consequently, his work is to make the invisible, visible.

“Electricity poles, wires, switches, sockets exist in the same space with human arms and legs, organs associated with applying pressure and steering mechanical devices. Arms and legs placed as if rotating on an axis, like part of a machine.

Electricity wires — in multiple colours and formations — remind one of human veins, particularly blood vessels. He discovers a human aspect in machines, and simultaneously comments on structure, order and routine in human existence. It is left to the viewer to interpret these connections and the primacy of nature versus technology in our lives.”

Khan was born in South Waziristan and graduated in miniature painting from the National College of Arts Lahore in 2017. “From a very young age, he experienced terror, grief, fear of Talibanisation and military operations,” reads the statement.

“His practice serves as a discourse between tranquillity and aggression. He strongly believes that all forms of insanity are linked with reason. For the artist, the methods and techniques of miniature painting are deeply meditative; consequently, the practice becomes a profound spiritual exercise for him.

“His works seem like violent bold strokes, but in fact they consist of minute and detailed rendering done in miniature painting technique giving shades of light and dark that are meant to symbolise the lighter and darker stages of life. The fear and grief transforms into content and peace upon closer examination.”