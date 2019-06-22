Vette l struggling to carry Ferrari’s hopes: Horner

PARIS: Sebastian Vettel is feeling the heat in Ferrari’s “pressure-cooker environment”, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed.

It is 300 days since the four-time world champion last won a race, and he arrived for Sunday’s French Grand Prix following yet another mistake, which ultimately cost him victory in Canada a fortnight ago.

When in wheel-to-wheel battle with rival Lewis Hamilton, the Ferrari driver has made a number of errors. He ran off the road while leading in Montreal. He spun in Bahrain earlier this season, and Monza last year, too. There have also been further mistakes which have scuppered his recent championship challenges.

Ferrari have not won the drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen triumphed in 2007. Vettel was hired from Red Bull to end the Scuderia’s barren run. The 31-year-old German won four consecutive championships, and 38 of his 52 career victories, driving for Red Bull. “With us, Sebastian was like a metronome when he was in the lead of a grand prix,” Horner told Press Association Sport. “He was always so strong in that position. He obviously looks a lot more under pressure these days as he is carrying the hopes of Ferrari in what looks like a pressure-cooker environment.”

Vettel’s deal with Ferrari expires at the end of next season, and in the aftermath of his penalty in Canada, he said he had fallen out of love with F1.