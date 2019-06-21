Benazir Bhutto’s 66th birth anniversary marked

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Friday celebrated the 66th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, with a pledge to accomplish the mission of the martyred leader.

The PPP activists vowed to follow golden principles of their leaders and offer every sacrifice under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. The PPP provincial chapter office-bearers and workers from various parts of the province attended the function at the residence of the party’s provincial president Humayun Khan. Humayun Khan, Najmuddin Khan, Syed Ayub Shah, Farzand Wazir and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers highlighted various aspects of Benazir Bhutto’s life and pledged to offer sacrifices and follow the mission of their leaders. The speakers said the PPP was a major political force, which would be further organised to face the future challenges and offer sacrifices on the directives of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. They said the PPP leaders and workers had never compromised on principles and people’s rights in the past, nor would do so in future.

Meanwhile, the PPP Peshawar chapter organised separate function at Peshawar Press Club, where the emotionally charged workers cut a cake and chanted slogans in favour of their party, its leaders and against what they termed dictatorial policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. PPP Peshawar president Malik Saeed Khan, general secretary Misbahuddin, former MPA Malik Tahmash Khan, vice-president Almas Khan Khalil, senior vice-president Malik Shafqat Khan, Razaullah Khan and others spoke on the occasion. Eulogising the services of Benazir Bhutto, the speakers said that BB and his family rendered sacrifices of their lives but did not compromise on principles. They said the Bhutto family strengthened the country’s defence. “And now the “selected “prime minister and his government is trying to harass them by arresting their leader Asif Zardari,” said a PPP activist. They said Asif Zardari did not utter a single word on his arrest but suggested the government to work jointly to pull the country out of the economic crisis. Criticising the PTI government for presenting an anti-people budget, they said the PPP had always worked for poor and would continue to raise voice for them. He urged the rulers to stop deceiving the nation through hollow slogans and take practical steps for the welfare of the country and its people. The PPP district Mardan also celebrated Benazir Bhutto’s birthday. The district president Nawabzada Aurangzeb Khan, member provincial council Syed Abid Ali Shah advocate and others recalled services of their leader, who even sacrificed her life.

BARA: The activists of the PPP Bara chapter marked the birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at the Bara Press Club. Speaking on the occasion, the activists including president Wilayat Khan Afridi, general secretary Abdul Hanan Afridi, Habib Khan Afridi, senior leader Farhad Shabab Afridi and others shed light on the sacrifices and services of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the suppressed people. They said that Bhutto’s family rendered numerous sacrifices even they were assassinated by the dictators.