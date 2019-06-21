PM’s focal person for polio eradication calls meeting on June 24

Islamabad: The massive polio outbreak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prompted the PM’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta to call an emergency meeting on June 24 for an extensive review of the crisis situation that is fast spiraling out of control.

In a tweet, Babar claimed to have had “a lengthy phonic discussion with the Chief Minister of KPK,” on the alarming rise in the number of polio cases in the province. The CM is said to have directed the Chief Secretary, the IG Police, and all Commissioners to ensure their presence in the scheduled meeting. “We have agreed on changes aimed at eradication,” Babar has further stated in the tweet.

When asked what kind of changes he is contemplating to achieve eradication, Babar claimed having communicated to the CM that while he fully understands that there is community resistance to vaccination, yet the district administration needs to be on top of things. “If the provincial government can convince parents in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat to allow vaccinations, they can do it anywhere else. Being loving, affectionate and soft on parents, and hard on officers is the key to eradication,” he stated.

Of the 27 polio cases reported in Pakistan so far this year, 21 have been confirmed from KPK. A break-up shows Bannu in the lead with 9 cases, followed by North Waziristan with 5 cases, with Lakki Marwat, Torghar, Shangla, Khyber, Hangu and Bajaur reporting one case each.