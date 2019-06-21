FBR uploading data into tax profiling system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is uploading data into tax profiling system in gradual manner and it is expected that it will be quite enriched till today (Saturday).

When contacted, the FBR’s Member Inland Revenue and spokesman Dr Hamid Ateeq Sarwar said the data obtained from 17 banks and properties of Punjab has been uploaded so far. At the moment, the data of power utilities is being uploaded and it will be made available online soon.

He said the data of properties from Sindh and KP was not fully obtained and uploaded. The data of vehicles is available at limited level. Online data will be improved with passage of time. The secrecy of data, he said, will be fully ensured.