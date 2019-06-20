Corruption, democracy can’t go hand in hand: Cheema

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Information Secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema said on Thursday corruption and democracy cannot go hand in hand as time has come to make people understand that democracy doesn’t mean corruption. “By installing posters on the roads of Sindh, PPP is trying to paint Zardari as “Nelson Mandela” of the country and consuming energies on presenting a purely criminal case as a political one,” he alleged in a statement in reaction to Zardari’s speech. Cheema, while responding to PPP co-Chairman Asif Zardari’s address, said that there was a visible change in the tone of former president while talking about the ongoing accountability. “From blatant threats, Asif Zardari is now eager about the prospects of the accountability process,” Cheema remarked.

He said that there seemed serious differences between the father and son duo over political matters; however, he added, both are on the same page on the issue of safeguarding looted wealth. He reiterated PTI government’s resolve to conclude the ongoing accountability process stating that we as a nation must learn the fact that democracy and corruption/crimes cannot go hand in hand. Addressing PPP chairman and co-chairman, he stated that the only way to get rid of the guilt is to return the looted wealth of this poor nation. Meanwhile, Cheema called on senior leader PTI Dr Babar Awan and discussed with him in detail current political milieu of the country.