Fatimid Foundation organises Blood Donor Day seminar

KARACHI: A seminar was organized by Fatimid Foundation at a local hotel on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2019, to increase awareness about the ever increasing demand for safe blood in the country and the importance of voluntary blood donors regularly donating healthy blood to save the lives of people.

The role of new blood screening technologies like NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing) was also highlighted for providing only screened and sage blood to patients.

COO Fatimid Foundation and Secretary of the Trust Dr. Waleed Bin Azhar welcomed the Guests and the audience and briefed them about the role Fatimid Foundation has been playing since 1984 in collecting blood from healthy voluntary donors and providing only screened safe blood to its patients.

Dr. Zahra Hassan, Professor and Head Section of Molecular Pathology Department, AKUH, spoke about the role of NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing) in Safe Blood Transfusion.

Dr. Durre Naz Jamal, Director Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority spoke about the role SBTA is playing in ensuring that safe blood transfusion protocols are being followed by all relevant organizations and hospitals in Sindh.

In the end Lt. Gen (Retd.) Moinuddin Haider Chairman Fatimid Foundation spoke about Fatimid Foundation and the role it has played over the years in providing free blood and free treatment to all its patients and how it has been collecting and transfusing only healthy and save blood to its patients using state of the art technologies like NAT and how Governments can play their due role in ensuring that only screened safe blood is transfused to patients.****