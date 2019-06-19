Promotion of tourism industry discussed

LAHORE: The College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of the Punjab, Lahore organised a seminar on “Tourism and Role of Digital Media”.

The seminar was aimed at creating awareness about the tourism trends and role of the digital media in promotion of tourism in the Pakistan. Dr Arslan Khalid, spokesperson to PM on digital media, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, spokesperson to CM Punjab on digital media, Kaiser Rafique, CEO, Discover Pakistan (Tourism Channel) and Yasir Rasheed, CEO, Road and Story addressed the participants of the seminar.

They thoroughly briefed the audience on problems faced by Pakistan in tourism development, government role in promotion of tourism industry and suggested solutions for promotion of tourism industry in Pakistan. The seminar was attended by a large number of students of MSc Tourism and officials from various organisations. Later, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Principal, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences thanked the participants.

provision of rights to juveniles: AN NGO on Wednesday held a forum on the implementation of Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 here, and the participants shared their views pertaining to juvenile justice system across Pakistan.

The stakeholders, including judges, probation officers, lawyers, prosecutors and civil society activities, participated in the forum and said it should ensured that juveniles were given due rights as embodied in 2018 Act and UN Convention on Rights of Child in lines with Article 37 of the same.

The speakers were of the view that practice of the death penalty and life imprisonment should be abolished for juveniles. They said investigation of criminal cases should be made fair and transparent in accordance with Criminal Code of Procedure. Juveniles without any shadow of doubt are declared as juveniles during the course of investigation in line with Section 8 of the Act 2018. Advocate Sarmad Ali, executive director of the NGO which held the forum, said that “Juvenile justice system demands due rights to be given and ensured to the arrested juveniles starting from the time of their arrest until the completion of trial. The speakers said medical evidence should be made mandatory in cases wherein plea of juvenility is raised by the arrested person and birth certificate and school leaving certificate should not be considered while determining of the age of arrested person as this has been done in early case law developed after the promulgation of the repealed Juvenile Justice System Ordinance 2000.

The courts across Pakistan must also ensure that plea of juvenility is to be considered at any stage of the judicial proceedings not only at the stage of preliminary investigation, they said. Clean and green awareness campaign: Albayrak Waste Management Company carried out a clean and green campaign in the fruit market area, Ravi Road on Wednesday.

The activity aimed to create awareness among the citizens regarding significance of cleanliness. The communication team of Albayrak established an awareness camp in the area and briefed the public about an individual’s role in keeping their surroundings clean. Awareness brochures carrying cleanliness message were distributed among the local shopkeepers, residents, pedestrians and commuters.

Moreover, Albayrak officials planted saplings on the green belt in order to promote greener surroundings and plantation. The one-day awareness drive was concluded with an awareness walk in which Albayrak officials, locals and sanitary workers participated.