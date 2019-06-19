Support the team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
After the recent defeat suffered by Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup, the role of the media and the public has been very negative. How can players perform well if they are being called bad words by the people of their country? We need to support the Pakistan team to save cricket in Pakistan.
Mehran Khan
Islamabad
