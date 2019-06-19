close
June 20, 2019

Support the team

Newspost

 
June 20, 2019

After the recent defeat suffered by Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup, the role of the media and the public has been very negative. How can players perform well if they are being called bad words by the people of their country? We need to support the Pakistan team to save cricket in Pakistan.

Mehran Khan

Islamabad

