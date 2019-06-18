close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

PhD awarded

Lahore

June 19, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded a PhD to Muhammad Shahid, son of Rehmat Ali, in molecular biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Identification and Correlation Analysis of Host Genes Expression in Response to Hepatitis C Virus Infection and Therapy’, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

