Families in tow

The PCB had announced that no family members of the Pakistan Cricket team would be allowed to accompany them this year to the World Cup. But now there are reports that some team members have taken their family members on their own cost and are mostly spending time with their families when not training. I think this kind of refutes the purpose of the PCB’s initial announcement.
Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
