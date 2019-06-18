close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 19, 2019

Conservation concerns

June 19, 2019

This refers to the editorial, ‘Danger of drought’ (June 18). No one can deny the necessity of water which leads to drought if not stored either above or subsurface. Comparing with Pakistan’s very few dams, India has 1000 smaller dams. The service lives of Tarbela and Mangla dams have already completed due to sedimentation and they cannot cater to the agricultural needs as expected.

There is a dire need to build smaller dams to store rain water prior to the onset of monsoon. Maximum efforts must be made to avail rain water before it reaches the Arabian Sea. The existing canal system must be upgraded to conserve water as 60 percent water does not reach the crops. All these steps must be taken on a war footing so that a drought-like situation can be averted. The practice being adopted by India to cover canals with solar panels can prevent water from evaporating at a faster pace with the rise in temperature.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt

